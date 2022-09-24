Search

24 Sept 2022

Stephen Kenny backs Shane Duffy to deliver against Scotland despite lack of minutes

Stephen Kenny backs Shane Duffy to deliver against Scotland despite lack of minutes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 2:07 PM

Stephen Kenny will have no worries about playing stalwart Shane Duffy in the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Scotland despite his lack of game time.

The 30-year-old centre-back, who had a disappointing loan spell at Celtic in 2020-21,  has started only one match this season in his loan spell at Fulham from Brighton – a defeat to Crawley in the Carabao Cup –  with two other late appearances off the bench in the Premier League.

Ireland boss Kenny, however, is confident that the 55-times-capped defender could do a job at Hampden Park on Saturday as his side look for another positive result following their 3-0 home win over Steve Clarke’s side in June.

He said: “Shane has been a very important player, he has played a high percentage of the games since I have been manager and since before I was manager.

“He is revered in Ireland, he has been a tremendous player for Ireland and he is still in the Premier League.

“It is only seven games into the season, I am sure he will get his opportunities at Fulham and he is a proven player, so I would have no qualms about playing Shane.”

The former Dunfermline manager admits he has several attacking selection dilemmas ahead of the Group B1 game.

Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi combined well in the convincing victory over Scotland and contributed a goal each, but Kenny will consider all his options.

He said: “We now have good competition in all areas.

“Callum Robinson was very influential, Scott Hogan is off the back of a hat-trick in the midlands derby (for Birmingham against West Brom) and Chiedozie Ogbene is scoring goals, so we have to consider that.

“Whether we can make any changes at all from the previous Scotland game, it is difficult to leave anyone out of that team.

“It is something we have to consider.”

Scotland are on nine points after four fixtures, and with two matches remaining they sit two points ahead of Ukraine and five ahead of the Irish, with Armenia a point further behind at the bottom.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media