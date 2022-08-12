FAI advises water breaks during soaring temperatures

The FAI has recommended that water breaks take place during all League of Ireland, Women's National League, underage National Leagues and grassroots games this weekend as temperatures continue to rise
The FAI has recommended that water breaks take place during all League of Ireland, Women's National League, underage National Leagues and grassroots games this weekend as temperatures continue to rise.
Water break recommendation issued by @faireland for all fixtures this weekend ⤵️— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 12, 2022
The country is in the midst of a heatwave and temperatures are set to reach between about 27C to 30C over the weekend.
Water breaks will take place at the discretion of the referee but will most likely take place mid-way through both halves - approximately in the 22nd and 67th minute of the game. Both water breaks will be a maximum of one minute long.
