League of Ireland clubs find out potential European opponents

The League of Ireland clubs of Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers have discovered their possible European opponents following the conclusion of this morning's UEFA draws.
Should Shamrock Rovers progress past Ludogorets (Bulgaria) in the Champions League second qualifying round, the Hoops will face either GNK Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) or KF Shkupi (North Macedonia) in the third qualifying round. The losers of each tie will play each other in the Europa League third qualifying round.
St Patrick's Athletic, who come up against Mura (Slovenia) in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, potentially could play CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) or Makedonija (North Macedonia) in the third qualifying round of the competition.
If Sligo Rovers progress past Scottish outfit Motherwell, they will face either Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) or Viking (Norway) in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) / Viking (Norway)
vs
Motherwell / Sligo Rovers
