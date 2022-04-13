In Pictures: Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland women's side had an impressive 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying against Sweden in Gothenburg on Tuesday.
Re-live the action from the Girls in Green's excellent display against the world's number two ranked team.
