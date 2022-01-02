Lionel Messi one of four PSG players to test positive for Covid-19

Lionel Messi is among four Paris St Germain players who have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the winter break.
Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala, as well as one member of staff, are also isolating after contracting the virus.
Messi, 34, used the winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.
Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in Argentina and would not travel until he had tested negative, meaning he was unable to put a date on his possible return to action.
PSG, who last played against Lorient on December 22 in a 1-1 draw, are due to face fourth-tier Vannes FC in a Coupe de France tie on Monday.
Neymar will also be absent for that match as he is continuing his recovery from injury in Brazil.
Paddy Stanley was only 16 when he was killed in a bomb blast in Belturbet, Co Cavan on December 28, 1972.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.