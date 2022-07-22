Ireland boss Andy Farrell 'regarded very highly' by RFU

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is “regarded very highly” by the Rugby Football Union as plans to identify Eddie Jones’ successor as England boss continue.

Jones eased mounting pressure on his position by masterminding this month’s 2-1 tour win in Australia but is due to step down when his contract ends following next year’s World Cup.

Farrell, whose own deal expires at the end of the 2023 tournament in France, has rapidly enhanced his reputation after guiding the in-form Irish to a historic series victory in New Zealand on the back of a Six Nations Triple Crown.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney previously stated an English candidate would be the overwhelming preference to replace Australian Jones.

He has put together a Twickenham “war room” to aid recruitment and, asked specifically about the suitability of Wigan-born Farrell, replied: “He’s doing well, isn’t he?

“A couple of years ago, he wasn’t doing so well and there was a lot of pressure around him at the time.

“I think it was only two years ago where there were calls to get rid of Andy Farrell, Mike Catt (his assistant), that whole group.

“But they’ve come through that and they’re doing very well.

“He’s regarded very highly but we also have a huge respect for the Irish Rugby Football Union. He’s under contract through to ’23 and then whatever happens after ’23, happens after ’23.”

Farrell served as England defence coach from 2011 to 2015 before being sacked shortly after Jones was appointed following a dismal home World Cup under the tenure of Stuart Lancaster.

The former dual-code international, 47, has rebuilt his coaching career across the Irish Sea and joins Leicester’s Steve Borthwick, Exeter’s Rob Baxter and England forwards coach Richard Cockerill on a list of potential homegrown contenders.