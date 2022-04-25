Search

25 Apr 2022

Tullamore U-16 ladies show excellent form to capture Midland League

The Tullamore team.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

25 Apr 2022 9:17 AM

Tullamore u16 girls beat Mullingar in their midlands league final at the weekend. A tough, well drilled opposition who after scoring early kept coming in waves at Tullamore. Captain Claire Burke took the bull by the horns and lead by example scoring two individual tries powering over the line.

U-16 Ladies Rugby Midland League final

Tullamore 21
Mullingar 10

Powerful ball carries from Sophia Moore, and Jenny Dawson took the game to Mullingar, along with Saoirse Guinan whose relentless work rate gave go forward in attack and in defence knocked the opposition back.

The front row of Ella Gilmartin, Julia Hooper and Thobile Lose dug in and competed strongly against a very tough Mullingar pack. Julia Hoopers darts never missed the target with hardworking and reliable Jenny Dawson at 5 catching everything and providing clean service from lineouts.

The forwards and backs tackled everything, limiting the rare back moves that broke the line to be mopped up by the safe pair of hands of Mila Brozdowska at fullback. Molly Brennan taking the place of injured Hannah Kennedy at 7 gave everything required of a 7, jackling, tackling hard and giving options in attack. Kaitlyn Buckley bolstered defence in the forwards, with intense tackling and high work rate helping to cut down Mullingar’s options.

Poppy Meyer found space where there was none  with effective sniping runs and then skilfully unleashing the backs controlled by Aoife Minnock at flyhalf where her game management was on the money. Centre partnership Isobel Gibney and Lauryn O ‘Reilly deft hand skills and agile footwork continued to make yards and provide momentum, cleanly presenting the ball with wingers Hannah Ryle bringing on the style always finding space and making yards and in defence Danielle Foggerty not letting anything past her against very capable Mullingar backs. Freya O ‘Donoghue added creativity to the mix making ground through her clever footwork and effective running lines.

The score was extended with a third try after momentum from the backs, then power play by Tullamore forwards and the ball wrestled down to the try line by Julia Hooper. Mullingar came back with a try to close the gap but Saoirse Guinan’s (no. 8/come fly half) 100% kicking record gave Tullamore the extra points security.

Pictured is the successful Tullamore U-16s ladies team. Back row left to right, Hannah Ryle, Grace Doyle, Freya O’Donoghue, Isobel Gibney, Kayla Hanlon, Sophia Moore, Julia Hooper, Mila Brozdowska, Molly Brennan, Shauna Carey, Kaitlyn Buckley, Jenny Dawson, Saoirse Guinan, Hannah Kennedy. Front row, left to right, Addison Downes, Lauryn O’Reilly, Danielle Fogerty, Ella Gilmartin, Claire Burke (C), Poppy Meyer, Aoife Minnock, Thobile Lose, Emily Shaw Dunne. 

