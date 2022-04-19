Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, April 19, 2022. May they rest in peace

Veronica (Ron) Gavin - Rathfarnham, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

A funeral service for Veronica will take place on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross (followed by cremation). No flowers by request, donations if desired to Pieta House. To view Veronica's funeral service please click on the following link on Tuesday morning at 10am: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Noel Flanagan, Ballyfore, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his sister Mary's home 52 Fr. Paul Murphy St. Edenderry (Eircode R45 EP28) this Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Noel's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon St Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St Mary's cemetery. You can also take part in Noel's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link: https://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Christina Connolly (née Nevin) - The Square, Cloghan, Offaly / Belmont, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Mary's home (The Square, Belmont Road, Cloghan) on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning (April 19th) via Moystown and Mullaghature to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands.

Paddy Walsh - The Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesay from 7pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass 2pm. Burial after Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Roseanne HALLORAN (née O'Shea) - 23 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesay from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Frederick Warren - Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore , followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be view on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2