Search

19 Apr 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 9:27 AM

Offaly deaths and funerals - Tuesday, April 19, 2022. May they rest in peace

Veronica (Ron) Gavin - Rathfarnham, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

A funeral service for Veronica will take place on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross (followed by cremation). No flowers by request, donations if desired to Pieta House. To view Veronica's funeral service please click on the following link on Tuesday morning at 10am: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Noel Flanagan, Ballyfore, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his sister Mary's home 52 Fr. Paul Murphy St. Edenderry (Eircode R45 EP28) this Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Noel's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon St Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St Mary's cemetery. You can also take part in Noel's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish webcam via the following link: https://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Christina Connolly (née Nevin) - The Square, Cloghan, Offaly / Belmont, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Mary's home (The Square, Belmont Road, Cloghan) on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning (April 19th) via Moystown and Mullaghature to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands.

Paddy Walsh - The Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesay from 7pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass 2pm. Burial after Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery, Mucklagh. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Roseanne HALLORAN (née O'Shea) - 23 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesay from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Frederick Warren - Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore , followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be view on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media