Offaly deaths and funerals (August 10)

Peter Slattery, Tubberlaheen, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Saturday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Margaret (Madge) Knight (née Flanagan) - 45 Assumpta Tce, Portarlington, Offaly / Tulsk, Roscommon

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 11:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

John (Sean) Rohan - Back Road, Clonfanlough, Athlone, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm and again on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Kieran's Church, Clonfanlough for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.