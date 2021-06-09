Developers clamouring to build in one area of Offaly

The Arden area of Tullamore is proving popular for housing developers
One area in Tullamore is proving to be extremely popular with developers and a number of applications have been submitted to the local authority for housing in the region.
The latest comes from two separate applicants who are seeking planning approval for a total of 159 houses in the Arden area.
One scheme is for 99 two-storey dwellings, comprising 8 one-bedroom apartments, 6 two-bedroom terrace houses, 7 three-bedroom detached houses, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 40 four-bedroom semi-detached houses, 8 five-bedroom detached houses, and 4 five-bedroom semi-detached houses.
Provision will also be made for a creche catering for a maximum of 50 children. The application is in the name of Joseph Doorley.
Meanwhile, an application in the name of Sheila Doorley is seeking permission for 60 two-storey dwellings. This also includes one-bedroom apartments and the rest is made up of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom terrace, semi-detached and detached houses.
Just recently Rocktop Asset Management Limited gave notice that they intend to apply to Offaly County Council for permission to develop a site also at Arden, Tullamore for the construction of 173 houses.
