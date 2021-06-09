Brand new fishing club launched in Offaly

Offaly has a brand new fishing club.

St Rynagh's Angling Development Alliance (ADA) has recently been established by local man Simon McGarry.

Speaking at the Official launch club chairperson Simon said: "I have a huge interest in fishing and I have really enjoyed fishing in and around the Banagher area and for years.

"I've thought that it's a real shame for Banagher not to have a club up and running with all the possible fishing venues in the local and surrounding areas on the Shannon.

"I was chatting a few of the lads about it to see if there was any interest and if so we could get started for 2022. However, through Facebook, word of mouth and the Tribune, the interest was really high so we fast-tracked it and here we are with a club of 28 members," he added.

The club officially launched on Thursday, June 3, at the Shannon Park.

Formally launching the club Banagher, local Cllr Clare Claffey, said: "This is fantastic for the area, the Shannon is on our doorstep and we should utilise this great amenity.

"Fishing in the area is important for local people but also for the future economic development of the town as anglers will visit. For years Banagher has been known for its fishing and has attracted visitors from all over to fish on the banks of the Shannon. I wish the club every success for the future and I'm looking forward to supporting them."

The club is encouraging anyone with an interest in coarse or pike fishing to join them and be part of what they feel is the start of something very special for the area.

Simon said: "We look forward to welcoming new members and passing on tips and tricks along the way."

For more information or to join the club please contact Simon on 0872941548 or Brian on 0894675918

You can also Email strynaghsada@yahoo.com.