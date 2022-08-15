Memorable Premier League manager bust-ups

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte became the latest Premier League managers to clash on the touchline at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Tuchel and Conte went head to head during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham and tempers again boiled over at full-time following Harry Kane’s last-gasp equaliser.

Here, we take a look at the other memorable bust-ups in the top flight.

Arsene Wenger and Alan Pardew

Wenger did not take too kindly to Pardew’s celebrations after West Ham scored a late winner at Upton Park in 2006. Pardew punched the air wildly after Marlon Harewood’s effort and aimed a Bruce Forsyth-esque fist pump pose towards the Arsenal bench that caught Wenger’s eye. Pardew and Wenger exchanged words before the Arsenal boss pushed his counterpart twice and the pair had to be separated by the fourth official. The duo clashed again at full-time after no handshake.

Roberto Mancini and David Moyes

Mancini raced over to Moyes’ technical area and bumped into the Scot in a bid to retrieve the ball during stoppage time of Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Everton at the Etihad in 2010, sparking a shouting match.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Mancini

Ferguson and Mancini, either side of the fourth official, went at it during the Manchester derby at the Etihad in 2012, when City and United were battling it out for the title. The incident was sparked by a foul from Nigel de Jong on Danny Welbeck which led to Ferguson accusing Mancini of harassing the officials during City’s crucial 1-0 win.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger

Wenger, again, was unhappy at Stamford Bridge in 2014. The Arsenal boss was irked by Gary Cahill’s tackle on Alexis Sanchez and marched out of his technical area towards Mourinho, who ushered him back before Wenger pushed him.

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho

Mourinho was unhappy with Conte’s celebrations during Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in 2016, having a word with the Italian at full-time.

Mark Hughes and Jose Mourinho

Mourinho got Hughes riled up by moving into his technical area during Stoke’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the bet365 Stadium in 2017. Hughes pushed Mourinho and the pair did not shake hands at full-time.

Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard

Then-Chelsea boss Lampard was not happy with the Liverpool bench at Anfield in 2020. The former midfielder repeatedly swore at Klopp and his staff, telling the German to “f*** off and sit down” at one point, after claiming they were arrogant during the Blues’ 5-3 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

Klopp and Arteta both received yellow cards for a confrontation at Anfield in 2021, when Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0. Arteta was angry with Sadio Mane’s tackle on Takehiro Tomiyasu in the first half and both managers, after plenty of shouting at each other, had to be kept apart by the officials.