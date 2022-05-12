Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu linked with transfer to Toffees

Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has caught the eye of Premier League side Everton, the Independent.ie has reported. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has caught the eye of Premier League side Everton, the Independent.ie has reported.
The Irish shot-stopper, who was on loan at EFL League One outfit Portsmouth this season, has been linked with a number of clubs after an impressive campaign between the sticks at Fratton Park - where he was named the club’s Players’ Player of the Season.
Bazunu has returned to his parent club Man City and has a decision to make on his next move, either a loan or a permanent transfer, with the Toffees reportedly interested.
Southampton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United have already been linked with a move for the 20-year-old who signed a new four-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side in the summer of 2020.
It is anticipated that City would explore including a buyback option if they opted to cash in on the talented goalkeeper.
Pictured at the launch is Pat Gilligan, Head of Sales Midlands & West FBD, Joseph Molloy, show chairman, Jim & Catherine Geoghegan, animal handler, Chelsey Cox McDonald, Secretary and John Cahalan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.