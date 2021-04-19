FAI issue statement on Dublin's scheduled Euro 2020 games

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and our Local Organising Structure (LOS) partners – Dublin City Council, Government and the Aviva Stadium – have today been informed by UEFA that no decision is forthcoming as yet regarding the hosting of four games in Dublin at the UEFA EURO 2020 finals this summer.

The Dublin LOS acknowledge this statement from UEFA and awaits further communication in due course.

The FAI and the LOS will maintain dialogue with UEFA and will make no further comment until UEFA has reached a final decision on Dublin’s status as a host venue for UEFA EURO 2020 on Friday, April 23.