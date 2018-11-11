All the weekend's Midland Schoolboy/girl League Results
U-9 East
Emo Cel 4 4 Emo Utd; Rosenallis 5 7 Mountmellick; T&S 5 7 St Aengus Utd; T & S Rvs 7 7 St Aengus
U-9 West 1
Willow Pk 5 5 Mucklagh; Birr Tn 2 2 Clara
U-9 West 2
Birr Rvs 2 2 Clara Utd; Birr Utd 2 2 Tullamore Utd
U-10 Major
Banagher 0 5 Tullamore Tn; Mullingar Ath Lions 3 4 Birr Tn
U-10 East 1
Portlaoise A.F.C. 5 2 Abbeyleix; Emo Cel 3 2 Killeigh; T&S 5 0 Abbeyleix Rvs
U-10 East 11
Clonaslee Utd 0 3 Mtmellick Ath; Portlaoise Tn 1 0 Killeigh Wdrs; Rosenallis 8 1 Killeigh Rvs
U-10 West 1
Kilbeggan SC 5 0 Raharney Cel; Mullingar Ath Cubs 2 4 Raharney Utd; Mucklagh 5 0 Clara Utd
U-10 West II
Banagher Tn 5 0 Gallen Utd; Portumna 3 3 Birr Utd
U-11 Major East
T&S 2 1 Emo Utd; Walsh Island Shamrocks 1 4 Abbeyleix; Emo 1 4 Mountmellick
U-11 East 1
Portlaoise Tn 7 1 St Aengus; Abbeyleix Rvs 1 5 Portlaoise Rvs
U-11 East 11
Walsh Island 1 5 Mtmellick Cel; Clonaslee Utd 0 2 Rosenallis
U-11 Major West
Mullingar Ath 2 2 Willow Pk
U-11 West 1
Birr Tn 1 3 Portumna; Mucklagh 4 2 Banagher
U-11 West 11
Tullamore Utd 12 4 Kilbeggan SC; Kilbeggan Utd 4 2 Killeigh Utd
S.F.A.I. Sketchers Cup U-12 R 3
Beechwood 1 2 Mullingar Ath Hawks
U-12 Major
Portumna 1 2 Birr Tn; Gallen Utd 5 1 Tullamore Tn
U-12 East
Emo 1 1 Portlaoise Utd; Abbeyleix 5 1 Mtmellick Ath; T&S 2 5 St Aengus; Clonaslee Utd 1 2 Portlaoise Tn
U-12 West
Kinnegad 3 2 Tullamore Utd; Mucklagh 0 0 Gallen Bhoys; Mullingar Ath Kestrals 3 1 Willow Cel
U-13 Major
Portlaoise 1 2 Rosenallis; Birr Tn 0 5 Mullingar Ath Kestrals
U-13 East
Kinnegad Dragons 5 1 Abbeyleix; Portlaoise Ath 10 6 T&S; St Aengus 3 1 Tullamore Utd; Emo 5 1 Killeigh Utd
U-13 West
Mullingar Ath Hawks 0 2 Clara Utd; Rahanine 0 5 Raharney Utd
U-14 Major
Emo 2 3 Mullingar Ath; Mullingar Ath Kestrals 8 4 Mucklagh
U-14 Div 1
Birr Tn 2 1 Tullamore Utd; Gallen Utd 2 6 Banagher; Abbeyleix 2 1 T&S; Emo Utd 5 3 Kinnegad
U-15 East
Mucklagh 1 5 Portlaoise; Portlaoise Utd 2 0 Abbeyleix
U-15 West
Rahanine 1 4 Kinnegad; Mullingar Ath Tigers 5 1 Kilbeggan SC
U-16 East
Birr Utd 0 5 Portlaoise
U-16 West
Templevilla 4 6 Birr Tn; St Josephs Red 2 2 St Francis
U10/11 Girls
Tullamore Tn 5 0 Hodson Bay Belles; Hodson Bay Aces (10) 3 1 Killeigh Utd; Tullamore Utd 1 4 Kinnegad
U-12 Girls
Bealnamulla 3 5 Clara; Hodson Bay Celtic 4 0 Portlaoise
U-13 Girls
Bealnamulla 2 0 Hodson Bay Celtic
U-14 Girls
Kinnegad 3 0 Portlaoise
U-15 Girls
Bealnamulla 4 1 Mullingar Ath
U-17 Girls
Kinnegad 0 1 Clara
