Offaly people urged to take on marathon challenge for charity

Dr Ciara Kelly is urging members of the public in Offaly to join her and get active this July as she prepares to take on Marathon in a Month, Ireland’s only virtual marathon.

The marathon challenge is a fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society’s free services for people affected by cancer. Participants can cover the 42km distance at their own pace over the month, while tracking their progress online at www.cancer.ie/ marathoninamonth.

The doctor and broadcaster is passionate about fitness and is encouraging people to increase their own physical activity while raising money for cancer patients. She is taking on the challenge with award winning chef Gary O’Hanlon and will be providing regular updates on her Newstalk show throughout July.

Dr Kelly said, “We live in a society where day to day life is geared towards largely sedentary lifestyles. This is having a detrimental effect on our health. Our National Physical Activity guidelines advise that we should be active at a moderate intensity for 30 minutes a day, five days per week. If you think about it, given that there are 24 hours in a day, that’s actually a tiny amount of time."

“Simple positive changes we make as individuals to improve our activity levels have massive results, including reducing our risk of illnesses like cancer. Those 30 minutes a day can literally be life changing. Join me this July and take on the Irish Cancer Society’s Marathon in a Month challenge and together we will complete a marathon. Not only will you feel the physical and mental benefits of it, but the money you raise will provide vital supports for cancer patients.”

Over 40,000 people will get a cancer diagnosis in Ireland this year. All money raised through the challenge will be used to fund cancer research and free services such as Night Nursing and the Freephone Cancer Nurseline 1800 200 700.

Mark Mellett, Head of Fundraising at the Irish Cancer Society said, “Every week we should be doing 150 minutes of physical activity. That’s the same number of people who get a cancer diagnosis in Ireland every day. By getting active this July you can reduce your own risk of cancer while supporting those affected by the illness. Take on the Marathon in a Month challenge and make every step matter by getting your friends to sponsor you and help us to provide care, information and support to ensure no one faces cancer alone.”

For more information or to register to participate in Marathon in a Month visit www.cancer.ie/marathoninamonth.

