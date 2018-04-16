Birr Athletic Club Notes (April 16)
Training
Training for seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners.
Training for juveniles continues each Saturday at 10.30am. We will be in Killeen for the next few weeks. New members always welcome.
Upcoming Fixtures
Sunday, May 13, Tullamore Harriers AC 5K at 10.00am. (Offaly 5K Road Race Series)
