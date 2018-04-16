Birr Athletic Club Notes (April 16)

Training

Training for seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners.

Training for juveniles continues each Saturday at 10.30am. We will be in Killeen for the next few weeks. New members always welcome.

Upcoming Fixtures

Sunday, May 13, Tullamore Harriers AC 5K at 10.00am. (Offaly 5K Road Race Series)

Facebook

Follow Birr Athletic Club Seniors/Juniors to keep up with all the latest news from the club