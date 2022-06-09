Impressive win for hugely talented Offaly boxer in Eindhoven Cup

Paul Loonam getting the decision
THE St Carthage's (Rahan) boxer from Pullough, Paul Loonam travelled to compete in the Eindhoven Box Cup, Netherlands largest Olympic boxing event. Paul boxed 60Kg elite category.
Paul's weight included boxers from Germany, Canada, France, Portugal, Belgium and Denmark. Paul was awarded a bye into the semi-finals and won with a unanimous decision over Denmark's Rasmus Mikkelsen.
In the final, Paul came up against the French number one light welterweight champion Enzo Grau who also was a World Military Games gold medalist. Paul won the final contest by unanimous decision.
Paul perfected his tactics throughout the competition with fantastic style, skill and speed.
Paul will be flying to England to box in the International tournament, Haringey Box Cup, London which will be starting on the 17th June.
On return, Paul will be turning his focus to the National Elite Championships in November with the goal of winning and having the opportunity to box in the Olympic Qualifiers in early 2023.
Paul would like to thank the Irish High Performance Unit along with his father Paul and brother Kevin and for the preparation coming into the tournament.
