08 Apr 2022

Weekend Watching | Your guide to this weekend's live sport on TV

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

08 Apr 2022 3:01 PM

Email:

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

FORMULA ONE
AUSTRALIAN GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM

HORSE RACING
FROM AINTREE
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.45PM

GOLF
US MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEINSTER
BT SPORT1, 8PM

SOCCER
NEWCASTLE UTD V WOLVES
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

SOCCER
EVERTON V MAN UTD
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM

HORSE RACING
AINTREE GRAND NATIONAL
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 2PM

GOLF
US MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 3PM

RUGBY
EXETER CHIEFS V MUNSTER
BT SPORT3, 5.30PM

SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

FORMULA ONE
AUSTRALIAN GP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30AM

RUGBY
CLERMONT V LEICESTER
BT SPORT3, 3.15PM

RUGBY
WOMEN: IRELAND V ITALY
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
US MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 3PM

Local News

