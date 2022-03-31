Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
GOLF
TEXAS OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3PM
SNOOKER
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
ITV4, 12.45PM
DARTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
GOLF
SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 11AM
RUGBY LEAGUE
WIGAN V HULL
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
GOLF
TEXAS OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3PM
SOCCER
WORLD UP DRAW
BBC1, 4.45PM
RUGBY
SALE V SARACENS
BT SPORT1, 7.45PM
RUGBY LEAGUE
LEEDS V ST HELENS
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
RUGBY
SHARKS V DRAGONS
PREMIER SPORT 2, 6.30PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
RUGBY
BENETTON V CONNACHT
RTE2, 12NOON
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V WATFORD
BT SPORT 1, 12NOON
RUGBY
MUNSTER V LEINSTER
RTE2, 7PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
LIMERICK V LOUTH
TG4, 4.45PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
SOCCER
RANGERS V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
GAELIC FOOTBALL
KERRY V MAYO
TG4, 4PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
SPURS V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
TEXAS OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
