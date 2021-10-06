Search

06/10/2021

Tullamore golfer selected on Leinster U-15 squad

Evan Monagahan, a talented young golfer

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

A PROMISING up and coming young Tullamore golfer has been selected to play for Leinster Boys Under-15 Interprovincial series which begin at Mount Wolseley Golf Club on Friday 8th October next.

14 year old Evan Monaghan, from Killina, Rahan is regarded as the best emerging junior golfer in Tullamore Golf Club. Currently playing with a handicap of +1, he has a great future in the game.

During 2021, he won the Leinster Boys U-16 Close Championship, came 2nd in the Irish Boys Open, was 3rd in the Connaught Boys Open and is currently 2nd in the Under-14 Irish Order of Merit. He also was the winner of Munster and Ulster Boys Irish Kids Tour Opens (Flogas series).

