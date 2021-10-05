Search

05/10/2021

Fixtures made for Offaly football semi-finals

Attractive double bills for O'Connor Park

Paul McPadden is stretchered off during Rhode's win over Shamrocks on Sunday in the SFC.

The semi-final fixtures have been made for the Offaly Senior, Senior “B”, Intermediate, Junior and Junior “C” Football Championships.

The draws were made on Monday evening and the semi-final dates and times have now been released to clubs. The referees for all the big games will be announced in the coming days.

There are two very attractive double bills for O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17. The SFC semi-final between Tullamore and Ferbane will be preceded by a senior “B” shootout between Clara and Walsh Island on the Saturday while on Sunday, the senior “B” semi-final between Tubber and Ballycumber is the curtain raiser to the senior game between Durrow and Rhode – the senior “B” games at at 2.00pm with the senior at 4.00pm.


Senior Football Championship

Saturday, October 16: Tullamore v Ferbane in O'Connor Park at 4.00pm.

Sunday, October 17: Durrow v Rhode in O'Connor Park at 4.00pm.


Senior “B” Football Championship

Saturday, October 16:Clara v Walsh Island in O'Connor Park at 2.00pm.

Sunday, October 17: Tubber v Ballycumber in O'Connor Park at 2.00pm.


Intermediate Football Championship

Saturday, October 16: Clodiagh Gaels v Raheen in Gracefield at 4.00pm.

Saturday, October 16: Daingean v Clonbullogue in Edenderry at 4.00pm.


Junior Football Championship

Sunday, October 17: Doon v Edenderry in Durrow at 12.00.

Sunday, October 17: Tullamore v Rhode in Ballinagar at 12.00.


Junior “C” Football Championship

Friday, October 15: Cappincur v Ballycommon in Geashill at 8.00pm.

Friday, October 15: Daingean v Rhode in Croghan at 8.00pm.

