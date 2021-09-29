Cycle in memory of Offaly's Pat Smullen raises incredible sum for cancer trials

The inaugural Coast to Curragh charity cycle in memory of Pat Smullen, the brainchild of Gavin Lynch, has raised a phenomenal €145,000 for Cancer Trials Ireland.

On Saturday, September 25, over 300 people took part in the unique charity cycle, taking in seven racecourses and two stud farms. Starting at Laytown Races and finishing at the Curragh Racecourse, the Coast to Curragh charity cycle covered 155km in total.

Rachael Blackmore, Shane Foley, Barry Geraghty, Paul Carberry, and nine-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, who flew home from Dubai to take part, were among the racing stars who took to their bikes for the special charity event.

Pat Smullen’s wife Frances and son Paddy were joined on the cycle by Pat’s brothers Ger and Brian who wore specially designed Pat Smullen jerseys.

The route included a special visit to Gilltown Stud in Kilcullen, County Kildare where Harzand, who gave Pat Smullen his Epsom and Irish Derby double in 2016, was paraded for all cyclists.

The cycle finished at the Curragh Racecourse where Pat’s daughter Hannah and weigh room friend Kevin Manning were waiting at the finish line.

All monies raised will be donated to Cancer Trials Ireland, the leading cancer research trials organisation in Ireland, in memory of Pat Smullen and Gavin’s mother Olive Lynch who both passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Gavin Lynch, Coast to Curragh charity cycle organiser, commented: “We had a magic day on Saturday, and I was blown away by the huge turnout of cyclists and the generosity of the 2000 people who donated to Cancer Trials Ireland. I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who took part, donated and volunteered their time, including the generous support from Paddy Power and Servier Laboratories (Ireland) Ltd. I’d like to give special mention to An Garda Síochána for their assistance and all the racecourses and stud farms who allowed us to use their facilities as pit-stops.

“The Coast to Curragh GoFundMe page will stay open for donations until Friday, October 29 – every penny counts towards Cancer Trials Ireland’s vital research.”

Eibhlín Mulroe, CEO of Cancer Trials Ireland, said: “Another September – and yet another humbling display of support from the racing community, and this year the cycling community. Cancer Trials Ireland will be able to explore new treatment options for Irish patients because of your generosity, just as your support over the past two years has led to four new studies in pancreatic cancer research. Once again, from all of us here, thank you so much for your support.”

