Offaly man walking and cycling for homeless charity

Birr man Mick Egan. Mick will be walking and cycling for a few days, starting at the end of June, to raise money for the homelessness charity Focus Ireland.
Upset by the neverending homeless crisis, Birr man Mick Egan has decided to try and do something about it.
He's going to take part in a charity walk in Sligo which will raise funds to go towards helping an organisation which is tackling this scourge in our society.
“I will be joining up with Focus Ireland," said Mick, “and will be walking the Sligo Camino Way, starting in Dromahair Co Leitrim, and going across into Coolaney Co Sligo. This will be a total trek of 36 kilometres."
The Birr man will also be taking part in a bike ride to raise funds for Focus Ireland. This will entail a cycle from Birr to Coolaney via Athlone, Roscommon Town, Boyle to Sligo; which will be a total of 150 kilometres over a 2-day period.
"I will begin the journey on the 30th of June and will complete it by the 2nd of July," commented Mick.
"Your support is greatly appreciated for this wonderful cause helping to tackle homelessness in Ireland. Go Raibh Míle Maith Agaibh."
He's set up a GoFundMe page and is aiming to raise €2,000. The page has raised €505 so far. You can find it HERE. Mick will also be in SuperValu Birr on Friday, June 24 fundraising for the walk and cycle.
Sr Stanislaus Kennedy founded Focus Ireland following her research into the needs of women experiencing homelessness in Dublin in the 1980s.
Focus Ireland's research and advocacy work ensures that the rights of people who are homeless remain on the political agenda. In addition to the charity's Dublin projects, they have services and housing projects across Ireland including in Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork, Sligo and Limerick.
