Tullamore TradFest is back live and in-person this weekend

The Tullamore TradFest Committee are delighted to be welcoming everyone to Tullamore this weekend to enjoy the fun filled line up organised.

From concerts, to session trail and recitals to family fun, there is something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us as we make our comeback this year.

Festival organiser Tommy Craven added, “It has been a really tough few years but it is absolutely brilliant to be in a position where events such as Tullamore TradFest are back up and running. We have received unbelievable support from all our local partners for which we are so grateful. This coupled with really strong ticket sales across the country lead us to believe that we are in for a great weekend. We can’t wait to reconnect with all our old friends and make more new ones. We really hope that everyone, from locals to visitors will come along and join in the fun that we have organsied. I’d also like to thank the Tullamore TradFest committee, everyone has put in a mammoth effort since finding out at the end of January that we would be in a position to hold the festival.”

Full lineup of events

Friday 8th April:

Official Opening - Live Broadcast by Midlands 103

Venue: The Bridge House Hotel

Time: 7-8pm

Headline Concert

Venue: The Bridge House Hotel

Time: 8pm

Details: Featuring - Téada, Seamus Begley, Samantha Harvey, Ryan Molloy, Orlaith & Brogan Mcauliffe, Frances Kennedy & Ellen Comerford. Tickets €25 via www.tullamoretradfest.com

Saturday 9th April:

Instrument Workshops in Coláiste Choilm @10am (any late entries via tullamoretradfest@gmail.com)

Live Broadcast by Midlands 103

Venue: The Bridge Centre

Time: 2-5pm

Accordion Recital in Coláiste Choilm @3pm - free admission

Festival Club in Fergie’s Bar @9pm – sold out

Sunday 10th April

Fiddle Recital in Killeigh Teach Ceoil (Offaly Street) @1pm - free admission

Concert Celebrating the life & music Of Ashling Murphy

Venue: Tullamore Court Hotel

Time: 6pm.

Details: All tickets for this free concert have been reserved but the event will be free to view via live stream by ourselves and TG4. See www.tullamoretradfest.com for up to date details. If you are attending the concert or joining the live stream you might consider donating to our GoFundMe campaign with all proceeds going to ‘The Ashling Murphy Memorial Trust Fund’ recently set up by the Murphy family who will administer donations received to causes and organisations relevant to Ashling's memory.

All weekend:

Session Trail: 36 sessions over the course of the weekend, across 16 venues all free admission and all welcome to join in.

Family Entertainment in The Bridge Centre 12 - 5pm both Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th - free admission AND also 12 - 5pm Sunday 10th on the Gig Rig in O’Connor Square, Sunday 10th, again free admission. Family entertainment in both locations will consist of musical performances and also a chance for children (and adults) to try some music, song and céilí dancing.

TradFest TV will be recording in Tullamore Library Saturday 9th 12 - 4pm and in The Bridge Centre Sunday 10th 12 - 4pm. All are welcome to call in and record a performance.

For full details and to purchase tickets please visit www.tullamoretradfest.com