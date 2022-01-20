Mural harks back to 'fair days' in the past in Offaly

This contemporary piece was painted by Ian O'Shea and is located in the Market Square
This fantastic mural is located in the Market Square in Tullamore. The modern day depiction is a salute to the Fair Days held in the square in the 60's.
It was painted by local artist Ian O'Shea. Could we do with more of Ian's work around the town?
Ciara Hoyne and Alison O’Meara are pictured with some friends with their creation #savethebeesJK2022.
