PICTURES: Offaly school present 2021 student of the year awards

Gallen Community School in Ferbane has presented their student of year awards for 2021. USE THE NEXT AND PREV BUTTONS ABOVE TO SCROLL THROUGH FULL GALLERY
Mark Wren Gallen CS, TY student of the year 2021, pictured with Mrs. Geraldine Keena, Chairperson Gallen CS Board of Management
Peter Glynn SIPTU, Michael Solanke, Celine Egan, Catherine Greig, Birr Job Club, Majella Finlay, Tullamore Job Club, Mary Oakley Portarlington Jobs Club outside the offices of Barry Cowen TD
Husband and wife Eddie Berry and Lynne Gorman will appear on an episode of 'The Restaurant' next Tuesday night at 9.30 pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.