Offaly man in court for punching ex-wife's new partner outside school

A man punched his ex-wife's new partner outside a school in Clara, Tullamore District Court heard.

Judge Catherine Staines ordered a victim impact report after hearing details of how Terrance Bracken, 39, Ballicknahee, Clara, assaulted Patrick Walsh at Ard Scoil Chiarain, Clara on September 30 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the assault occurred at 3.30pm when Mr Walsh was sitting in his car at the school and Mr Bracken drove in in a van and parked beside him.

He got out of his van and punched the victim once through an open car window.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said it was an unprovoked assault and said one of Mr Bracken's three previous convictions was for assault causing harm in 2015. He had been ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

A plea of guilty was entered by solicitor Aisling Maloney who described her client as a recently separated man and the injured party was his ex-wife's new partner.

Ms Maloney said the background to the offence was that his daughter had told him the injured party had been driving with the children in the car after drinking alcohol.

The incident at the school was the first time he had seen Mr Walsh since he was told that and he reacted on the spot.

In addition to ordering a victim impact report, Judge Staines ordered a probation report and adjourned sentence for the payment of compensation to February 9 next year.