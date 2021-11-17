Sewer works to close Offaly road for three weeks

Sewer works to close Offaly road for almost three weeks
Offaly County Council has warned locals in Edenderry that a busy road is set to close for three weeks.
From next Monday, November 22 until Friday, December 10, the L-50436-1 at Granary Court will close from its junction with JKL Street.
The closure is needed to facilitate essential sewer main upgrades roadworks which will be carried out on behalf of Offaly County Council during the three-week period.
"This section of road will be closed and traffic diversions in place," they warned.
They also added: "These works/dates are subject to the weather being suitable for planned road works being carried out."
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
