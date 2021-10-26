Offaly is apparently home to 100 haunted sites

Ahead of Halloween Aldi has looked at what makes the Irish public shake with fear, and some amazing facts about Offaly have been unearthed.

The creepy county is home to 100 haunted sites, which may explain why Ghost sightings are more common in Leinster than in any other region, with 14% of respondents claiming to have seen a ghost before! Offaly is home to the likes of Charleville Castle and Leap Castle, both of which are allegedly home to ghostly figures.

Additional analysis has revealed that Dublin is the spookiest county in Ireland. The data was retrieved by careful analysis of the number of haunted sites, abandoned towns, abandoned buildings and ruins, graveyards, and sunshine hours in each county which resulted in a league table of the spookiest counties in Ireland. Coming in at the bottom as the least scary were Leitrim, and Longford.

Speaking about the research, Aldi’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin, commented; “We wanted to create some fun, family-friendly conversations around fears this Halloween and the findings from our research certainly threw up a few conversation starters. We’d love for kids to challenge their parents to Face their Fears, in a fun and safe way this Halloween – maybe it’s to decorate the house with spiders or come face to face with a creepy clown – either way, our exciting Halloween range can cater for all."