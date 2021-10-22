Tickets still available for next week's Offaly Person of the Year presentation

TICKETS are still available for the 2019 Offaly Person of the Year award which will be presented at a gala function in the Bridge House Hotel on Saturday week, October 30 next

The presentation was postponed on a number of occasions last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award is organised by a sub-committee of the Offaly Association [Dublin], and the ceremony will commence at 6pm.

Tickets can be obtained from organising committee member Ger Scully (083 1750285) or from the Tullamore Tribune office.

Tullamore native, Brendan Martin, a pioneer of ladies football, was selected as the 2019 Offaly Person of the Year following a nomination process among the general public in co-operation with local newspapers circulating in the county..

The award was due to be presented at a gala dinner dance in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Saturday, March 28 2020 and was postponed to October 24 before organisers decided to reschedule it to this year owing to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis..

Any tickets already purchased for the event will be valid for the rescheduled presentation said the Chairperson of the Offaly Association, Jennifer Guinan, the body which has organised the awards in its 32 year history.

The 2019 recipient, Brendan Martin was instrumental in organising the first All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships in 1974 and has seen the sport go from strength to strength over the decades.

He bought the Cup that was presented to the winners of the first All-Ireland championships, Tipperary, who beat Offaly by a point in the final played in Durrow in Co. Laois.

The cup awarded to the winners of the championships each year still bears his name, the Brendan Martin Cup.

The Dillon St native is also a talented musician who joined St Colmcille's Pipe Band in his native Tullamore at the tender age of 14 and is renowned as a raconteur and storyteller in his adopted home of Kill in Co. Kildare.

A qualified quantity surveyor, Brendan was a staunch member of the Offaly Association in Dublin for many years and established one of the leading construction firms in the capital.

The recipient of the second annual Unsung Hero of Offaly Award is Pat Minnock, from Cappincur.

Pat, a leading light in Tullamore Lions Club who is presently immersed in the Hooves4Hospice project, is a community worker par excellence who operates under the radar helping those in need in his local area.

The Rahan native has been immersed in community groups in Tullamore and his adopted Cappincur for over four decades.

The former Readymix salesman has been a stalwart of the Lourdes Invalid Fund since the early 1980s and is a drystock farmer, whose hobby is restoring vintage vehicles which he exhibits at shows and rallies around the region.

The affable and outgoing community activist has climbed Croagh Patrick on 21 occasions, no less than ten of which he completed in his bare feet.

The award is sponsored by Coolderry native Noel Tynan, Le Bon Crubeen Restaurant, Talbot St, Dublin.

This is the 32nd Offaly Person of the Year Award and previous recipients have included former Taoiseach Brian Cowen, former President of the GAA, the late John Dowling, golfer Shane Lowry, historian Michael Byrne, Birr's Bro. Denis, jockey the late Pat Smullen, business man John Flanagan, the late Fr Tom Scully, the late Seamus Carroll and John Grennan, the late footballer Paddy Fenning and athlete Pauline Curley.

The organising committee members are Jennifer Guinan, Chairperson, Offaly Association, Liam Fleury, Anne Carey, Noel McCann, Pat Teehan, Peter Carter and Ger Scully.