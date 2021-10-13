Three judges confirmed for Offaly's Next Superstar competition

Three of our judges for the Offaly Express, Midland Tribune and Tullamore Tribune talent search - Offaly's Next Superstar - have been confirmed this week.

While contestants will compete in online polls, the finale will be decided by a combination of votes from the public and our judging panel.

Joining the panel are music promoter and On The Right Trax columnist Anthony Sullivan; singing sensation and former You're A Star runner-up Simon Casey and social media star Kieran Corrigan. The judges this week have been sharing the news that the deadline to enter Offaly's Next Superstar has been extended until Sunday, October 17.

The county has produced global and national stars like Mundy, our judge Simon Casey, Chasing Abbey, Neil Delamere, Sam Keeley and a host of sporting talent like Shane Lowry. Now, it’s time to add your name to the list.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, we want to hear from you. This new talent search aims to find the finest undiscovered talent in the county. Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you.

You could win a stunning prize package that includes €900 worth of One4All vouchers sponsored by Washbox Tullamore, Slive Bloom Brewing Company and Lumcloon Energy; a €300 Specsavers voucher and a €300 To Go retail voucher, and a day's recording in Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore.

The Offaly public will decide the winner along with a panel of esteemed local judges. Entrants will entertain the county, country and the world through www.offalyexpress.ie and who knows, we might even find the next global star right here at home. So come on, get entering!

HOW TO ENTER

You can enter by sending a video clip, no longer than 60 seconds, of yourself performing your talent to our dedicated Whatsapp number 0857480767. It really is that simple.

From there we will run a series of online polls to let the voting public decide on our finalists. A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from our panel of judges, will decide our winner.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your clips into us now on Whatsapp via 0857480767.

Full list of terms and conditions are available on www.offalyexpress.ie.