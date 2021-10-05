PICTURES: Offaly garda station gets new recruit and 'little blue hero'
Tullamore Garda Station welcomed an adorable new recruit to the ranks last weekend when Honorary Garda Nova reported for duty.
Nova joined the force as part of the Little Blue Heroes charity which sees gardaí helping seriously ill children, and making many of their dreams come true by becoming honorary members.
Nova kept her colleagues in Tullamore Garda Station on their toes with an early inspection on Sunday morning. She was presented with her new uniform and even went on desk duty to steady the ship.
