02/09/2021

Ryder Cup draw for Offaly Hospice now in full swing

Pictured with a selection of beautiful Waterford and Tipperary Crystal as part of the Offaly Hospice Ryder Cup Draw are L-R  Martin O' Connor, Enda Mollen, Noel Kelly and Sean O' Brien

Tribune Reporter

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Ryder Cup Draw, in aid of Offaly Hospice, is in full swing with great interest from the public in the very special prizes on offer.   

The event is being organised by The Faithful Golf Society in conjunction with the Central Hotel, Tullamore.   

Prizes have been sponsored by Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington and the draw takes place on 25th September, the second day of the Ryder Cup.

"We are delighted with the interest shown in the draw and also the great support from sponsors. Having prizes sponsored by Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington is a big plus. We also have a great range of Waterford and Tipperary Crystal to the value of €600 and Green Fees for groups of four for several  Midland Golf Clubs, including Tullamore and Esker Hills. A beautiful oil painted portrait of Shane Lowry is attracting great interest," outlined Sean O' Brien, Secretary, The Faithful Golf Society.

The prize from Shane Lowry has been upgraded to a fantastic Custom Made "Shane Lowry" Golf Bag, suitably adorned by his main sponsor Srixon, which will be auctioned.   

Special thanks to Brendan Lowry, on behalf of Shane, for this fantastic sponsorship.

Additional prizes have been sponsored by Tullamore, Edenderry, Portarlington, Esker Hills and New Forest Golf Clubs who have donated Green Fees for groups of four.   

Tom Darcy's Filling Station, Mountlucas has kindly donated a Voucher and Aidan Colgan's Golf Store, Portarlington has also donated a voucher.

Entry to the Draw is only €5. Draw envelopes and sealed buckets are available in all golf clubs, in the Offaly Hospice Shop on Offaly St. and the Central Hotel, Main St. Other outlets will be announced next week. Tickets will also be on sale from Committee members Noel Kelly, 087 2765885; Sean O'Brien, 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, 083 1017012 and Enda Mollen, 086 3235056.

