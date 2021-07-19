Offaly Explorer Experience returns for the summer

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly has announced the return of the Offaly Explorer Experience Bus Service for the summer.

Commencing on Friday, July 23, up to the end of September, the bus service will operate across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday throughout the day giving various options to explore the county.

With the Offaly Explorer Experience buses, you can hop-on-hop-off across 2 different routes and tailor to your own sightseeing itinerary. Why not enjoy a nice lunch and a stroll around Shannonbridge Marina, Birr Castle or Lough Boora Discovery Park to highlight a few options.

For young adventurers, why not pick up an Offaly Passport and visit the sites to collect your stamps. Whether you're a tourist or a local, you can avail of a 1 day or 2 day or just a single ticket for your adventures in Offaly. Family tickets and group discounts available. Free Travel Pass accepted. Ticket prices start from €3.

The routes will be operated by local bus operators, Ger Egan and Flaherty’s of Kinnitty on behalf of TFI Local Link Laois Offaly with the buses on all routes being wheelchair accessible and branded TFI Local Link. Both routes cross over in Tullamore three times a day so you can hop on and off for the different routes.

* Route 1 – Tullamore-Lough Boora-Shannonbridge -Clonmacnoise and return

* Route 2 – Tullamore- Clara Bog Nature Reserve-Pollagh Grand Canal Bank-Lough Boora- Banagher Marina-Birr Castle and return

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly is funded by the National Transport Authority, under the Rural Transport Programme to promote and support local businesses and provide transport in unmet areas.

For more information on our Offaly Explorer Experience or other services, visit our website at www.locallinklaoisoffaly.ie or check out our Facebook page TFILocalLinkLaois Offaly or contact the office Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm on 057 869 2168. Timetables and the Offaly Passport are also available at the Offaly Tourist Office in O’Connor Square.