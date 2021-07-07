Offaly author pens 'Hope in the Darkness' during lockdown

Local author Ger McCormack presenting a signed copy of his latest book to the winner of his social media competition, Edel Cunningham from Rahan

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

“HOPE in the Darkness”, the second book from Tullamore author, Ger McCormack was penned during the first Covid lockdown last year.

“What else could anyone do during lockdown but sit down and write,” Ger told the Tribune this week.

He added that creative people loved the lockdown as it gave many of them the space and opportunity to write.

His new novel is set in Ireland and the plot revolves around “spiritual warfare between angels and demons.”

The book is published by U.S. company, Author House and is available to buy on Amazon.

His first book, “Dawn into Darkness” was published by an Irish company in 2013.

“This second book is not a sequel; it's an equal really as it runs alongside the first one,” explained Ger.

It is hoped that the book will also be available to buy in local book stores.

