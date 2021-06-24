Offaly school aids Lions Hooves 4 Hospice project

Lions Club members Pat Lalor and Pat Minnock, with Gortnamona N S staff and pupils and one of Mr. Burns' lambs. Photo Jeff Harvey
Tullamore Lions Club was very pleased recently when a school they supported a few years ago decided to support the Hooves 4 Hospice project in a very novel way.
Gortnamona National School is situated in a very picturesque part of our county close to Tullamore. In 2019, Mrs. Burns’ class needed a specialist piece of equipment that the school’s budget couldn’t accommodate at that time. The Lions Club met the cost involved and is delighted that the equipment is being put to good use and is serving its purpose well.
Mrs Burns’ husband, John, a farmer who rears sheep, is now supporting the Hooves 4 Hospice project on his own behalf and on behalf of Gortnamona NS. This special relationship was marked recently when Lions Pat Lalor and Pat Minnock visited the school and met the pupils in Mrs. Burns’ class. The guest of honour that morning was a lamb from Mr. Burns’ farm who ably represented the donor and the school.
The involvement of Gortnamona NS is indicative of the most generous support the fundraising project is receiving and the great variety of local fundraising projects that are popping up across the Midland region.
