Offaly community in mourning at death of hugely popular local man

An Offaly community was plunged into mourning last week with the untimely death of a hugely popular local man last week. In his early 50s, Mike Kelly passed away after a brave battle against illness.

Born and bred in Coolnahiley, he was a member of a well known local family and immersed himself in his local community throughout his life.

He had a great passion and love for his local area and devoted himself to Ballinamere GAA Club all his life. He was a good, solid hurler, playing full back for Ballinamere for several years while he was a former club chairman as well as serving on the committee.

He was a personable and hard working man. Pleasant and easy to chat with, he loved talking about farming, the GAA, politics and much more. He got great pleasure from discussing matches and he had a lovely easy going manner. A devoted family man, he was a great neighbour and always willing to help out. From a farming background, he also worked with various local businesses and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

His funeral was a hugely emotional occasion with Ballinamere GAA Club forming a guard of honour while pupils from Ballinamere National School and Killina Secondary School along with friends and neighbours lined the route and applauded.

He is survived by his wife Deirdre, his sons Jack, Niall and Darragh, his father Peter, brothers David and Ollie, sisters Mary and Mairead, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts cousins and many friends.