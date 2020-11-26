Free Offaly yoga class to highlight calls to Government to make yoga 'essential'

A free yoga class is made available to people as part of a nationwide incentive by the Irish Federation of Irish Yoga Teachers to call on the Government to make yoga 'essential' as yoga supports health.

Currently, yoga is considered in the same category as sport. However, yoga provides much more than just physical exercise.

On Saturday, November 28, Birr yoga teacher, Nessa Feehan, of Yoganess Ireland will host an one hour gentle Hatha Yoga Class live on Zoom from the Yoga Room Birr. This class is suitable for all levels including total beginners. “We will start with some grounding meditation and breath work to calm the mind and bring awareness into the body, this will be followed by gentle mindful movement and yoga asanas (postures) finishing with deep relaxation.,” Nessa told the Midland Tribune.

You can register for this class free of charge on www.yoganessireland.ie to receive zoom link.