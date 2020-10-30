Treat for Star Wars fans at Midlands Science Festival



ORGANISERS of this year's Midlands Science Festival are really excited to explore the science of Star Wars with author and scientist Jon Chase for this year’s event on November 13th.

How long before we get a Star Wars speeder off the ground? What exactly is the Force? How could Kylo Ren stop a blaster shot in mid-air? Nature versus nurture: How does it play out in the making of Jedi? How much would it cost to build the Death Star?

This is the Science Week event you’ve been waiting for !! Suitable for Padawans and Jedi alike.

Jon Chase said: “I make workshops to engage in hands on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) as well as science shows to entertain, including plenty of humour where I can. I also make raps about STEM as another way for people to become informed about STEM whilst being entertained at the same time. I generally try to keep things as light hearted as possible.2

What can Star Wars fans expect form your upcoming virtual Science Week event with Midlands Science?

Lots of Science facts about the lifeforms and technologies seen within the movies, as well as an exploration of what humans currently know about space and how that impacts on the Universe of Star Wars. Answering questions like how big is space, how old is it, could we find life out there, what’s the best space ships, how close are we to producing various Star Wars technologies?

Jon continued: “Find different ways to surround yourself with science. In particular, think about the things that inspire you most about STEM. We’re fortunate nowadays in that we can access information about all aspects of STEM via the internet, with people providing loads of different ways to engage with it. Seek out the STEM messages and activities that inspire you and use that inspiration to motivate you through the various challenges you might encounter. Remember, just like a computer game, you’ll embark on a journey that will be frustrating at times but personally rewarding overall as you overcome challenges one step at a time.”

You can find out more and register for this innovative event on Midlands Science Festival's events page at www.midlandsscience.ie