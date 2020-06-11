Offaly playgrounds open up as part of 'phase 2' lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

Offaly's playgrounds opened up for the first time in months, much to the joy of many parents and children alike. However, parents and are being asked to following a number of rules for the safety of everyone using the facilities.

Offaly County Council announced they were reopening playgrounds around the county on Wednesday, June 10. “The Council is developing signage outlining the rules of use of playgrounds for the safety of children and that children using the playgrounds are to be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times, adhering to the most up to date health advice.”

The local authority also asked users to “ensure physical distancing and good hand hygiene before and after using the playgrounds”.

Speaking to the Offaly Express this week, Cllr John Carroll welcomed the decision to open the playgrounds and thanked the council and all, who were “so proactive” in seeking to ensure this facility could be made available for our children in a safe manner and in compliance with regulations still in existence”.

“ It would be hoped that no child will be in the playground without a parent or a guardian. And that the will ensure social distance is maintained and if becoming overcrowded will not overstay. Needless to say every visitor to the facility should wash hands on returning home, and even consider bringing hand sanitizer with them. Our communities have acted very responsible over the course of the pandemic I have no doubt the will continue to exercise the same diligence when visiting the playground.”