Planned works on Offaly courthouse go to tender

Planned works on an Offaly courthouse have gone to tender.

The e-tender appears as number 0585, and is entitled “External repairs and roof works to protected structure - Birr Courthouse.”

The tender was issued recently and the deadline for contractors to respond is July 7, 2021, midday.

The detailed description of the tender is: “Works to a protected structure, courthouse building in Birr, Offaly.

“Works consist of roof repairs: renewal of lead valleys to traditional leadwork details, replacement of rainwater goods, reslating of roofs and structural roof repair, and removal and repair of failing render to masonry, window repairs carried out by novated specialist sub-contractor.”

The Contracting Authority is Offaly County Council, Charleville Road, Tullamore and the contact is Lucy O'Connor.

Back in March, it was announced that an alternative purpose had been found for the historic building and the former courthouse would be undergoing a €200,000 facelift. The building is being converted into a creative hub for artists in the region to live and work.

It'll also provide an outdoor training space for the local boxing club. The funding is being provided as part of the Historic Towns initiative, operated by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The Courthouse closed in 2013 as a court and it was agreed to transfer the ownership from the OPW to Offaly County Council who are working with Birr 2020 to facilitate the development of an arts hub.

This funding is going towards securing urgent roof repairs to prevent water ingress and for works to the façade of the building, hence this week's e-tender. Additional funding will be needed for the next phase to restore and adapt the interior for use as an arts hub. A Conservation Master Plan has been commissioned by the County Council and conservation architects Howley Hayes are in the process of developing this document which will scope out all the work needed for a viable reuse and this will inform all the works to be done on site.