Judge makes surprising move in case of young man who had ecstasy in Offaly

The Tullamore District Court Judge told a third-year university student that ecstasy tablets can cause psychosis, during a court sitting last week.

Patrick Moran, 151, Glassan, Ballybane Road, Galway pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of drugs at Charleville Castle, Tullamore on August 17, 2019.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 21 years of age and is a student in NUI Galway. “He tells me that he is not taking drugs now."

Judge Catherine Staines said drug taking is not cool or glamorous and can lead to mental health problems. She said that it was a first offence, therefore she would give him one chance, and she struck the case out.