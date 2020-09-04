'Negligence' leading to flooding along Little Brosna River

Concerns raised over the impact of long term negligence along the Little Brosna river were highlighted recently.

A series of photos were sent to the Tribune last week highlighting some issues of concerns along the Little Brosna, upstream of Riverstown Bridge, outside Birr.

The photos were taken by Liam O'Brien in response to a recent article in the Tribune by Deputy Carol Nolan, TD where she outlined her frustration with the lack of action over the flooding that takes place in Offaly.

“The pictures illustrate the impact that long term negligence has had on our river, which is in the Shannon catchment area. The river beds are overgrown with reeds and weeds, fallen trees and overgrown bushes all of which impede the flow of water and contribute to the significant flooding this area repeatedly experiences.”

“At certain points of the river, fallen trees and overgrown weeds meet in the middle and in areas it is difficult to tell where the river bank actually is. Year on year the flooding gets worse and worse and at least 1000 acres of farmland is impacted in the immediate vicinity.”

“There is absolutely no doubt the wanton and long term neglect of this river contributes to this flooding as weeds and fallen trees regularly 'dam' it in parts. All of this has significantly negative consequences for the farmland that it frequently floods,” Liam outlined to the Tribune last week.

Speaking to the Tribune this week, Deputy Carol Nolan confirmed that she was awaiting a “substantive” reply from the Minister on the issues she has raised around flooding along various parts of the Shannon.

She said that herself and her colleagues in the Rural Independent group, which includes TDs, Michael Collins, Michael Healy Rae, Danny Healy Rae, Mattie McGrath and Richard Donoghue, recently had numerous discussions around the importance of having this matter addressed and have engaged in a number of Zoom meetings to discuss the issue of flooding, which is “having a serious impact on many rural communities”.

“We are concerned that flooding, and the failure to effectively implement flood prevention and mitigation measures continues to be a huge problem right across rural Ireland,” the local TD remarked.

In light of that, Deputy Nolan confirmed they will be using their first Private Members' Time slot, following the resumption of the Dáil to bring forward a Motion calling on government to put flood prevention measures in place such as the dredging of pinch points along the River Shannon and other rivers in locations where “flooding is an issue of concern and for immediate levels of support to be delivered to communities that have been impacted by flooding”.