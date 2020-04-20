Heightened risk of domestic violence in during Covid lockdown

Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett is calling for more transparency and support for those living in dangerous domestic abuse situations.

Speaking this week the Offaly Senator said, "with further extensions to the current lock-down, our thoughts must go to those who experience domestic violence in their own homes. Right now, many women and children, and indeed some men are trapped in frightening and dangerous circumstances, and many will find themselves alone with their abuser, with nowhere to go.

“It is very alarming that the numbers of calls to some domestic violence services have actually decreased at this time, and likely because victims are not getting a safe time, or the freedom necessary, to make these calls. Report from the UK indicate that death rates from domestic violence have increased from 3 to 5 per week during the Covid-19 crisis, and this is extremely concerning.

Senator Hackett also pointed out that domestic abuse is not always physical in nature, it can be one where intimidation and threats are used, where emotional, verbal, or sexual abuse is used to maintain control. Such coercive control is now recognised in law, and the first conviction under this legislation was handed down earlier this year in a court in Co Donegal.

"An Garda Síochána recently announced an initiative called ‘Operation Faoisimh’ (meaning Relief), which is aimed at protecting families at increased risk of domestic violence during the Covid-19 health emergency. As part of this operation, Gardaí will phone previous victims of domestic abuse to see if there are any current issues of concern and to ensure the protection of families. The service will be rolled out nationally," the Senator added/

However Senator Hackett said that she would also like to see the Government expand access to domestic abuse services in response to the crisis – in particular an emergency warning system in pharmacies, which has been rolled out in other EU countries. “This would mean that victims could go in to pharmacies and use a safe word that would alert pharmacies to the danger faced by a victim. A similar programme called 'Ask for Angela' was rolled out previously in pubs across the country. If there was ever a time to give people an extra method of contacting support services, it is now.

"We need to also support the supporters, and services themselves need to be fully resourced to deal with the crisis in domestic violence, so in Laois that means the Laois Domestic Abuse Service who can be contacted on 057 867 1100, or via email to mary@ laoisdomesticabuseservice.ie, or find them on Facebook where there are further links and advice.

“I welcome the Department of Justice’s campaign called ‘Still Here’ (www.stillhere.ie), and would urge everyone to check it out, as there may well be some advice on there that they could use to help someone at risk. The Department of Justice has also pledged €160,000 for domestic violence, but that’s just 10% of what the sector has been calling for, so I would call on Minister Charlie Flanagan to review this as a matter of urgency, and provide the supports necessary for this vital sector.

"Covid 19 brings new challenges for families, from financial pressures to living together closer than ever before. This means we need to step up our efforts to support women, men, and children who are increasingly vulnerable to domestic violence".