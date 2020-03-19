Street Enhancement Scheme works nearing completion at O'Connor Square

STREET enhancement works on O'Connor Square are nearing completion,

That was the word from Senior Executive Engineer John Connelly at last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District meeting. There are some paving works to be completed at the Library and trees are to be planted over the next few days, he said. Meanwhile the pedestrian bridge linking Main Street and the Bridge Centre car park opened last month. Surface dressing, from High Street to the Harbour Street junction is due to take place this week and the final phase will be the upper part of Colmcille Street.

Councillor Sean O'Brien welcomed the pedestrian bridge adding it will help development in that area. He said he was hearing a lot of compliments regarding O'Connor Square.

''There were big delays with Irish Water getting involved and that caused a lot of confusion but as it progresses people are seeing a lot of improvements in the town.'' He asked when the one-way system will be lifted on Harbour Street?

Councillor Neil Feighery complemented John Connelly, Joe Dooley and all the team.

''It's great to hear the feedback from the public regarding O'Connor Square. When the planting goes in it will make a huge difference,'' he said. In relation to the resurfacing and paving from William Street bar to Durrow Lane he added, ''we want to allay fears that it won't drag on like it did before Christmas.'' Cllr Feighery, complimented traders. They have shown ''such forbearance.''

Councillor Danny Owens, asked what are the plans to link O'Connor Square to Church Street. ''If that was to take place it would really open up the town,'' he said. Replying, John Connelly said there is a long standing intention to do that link,

Councillor Ken Smollen also congratulated John Connelly saying it is ''an improvement to the town.''

“There are some issues and ''we can only hope they will be ironed out when the work is finished,'' he said.

Councillor Declan Harvey asked why there were diggers outside Boots and Roselawn. He added

''there were diggers on O'Moore Street the other night and no notice was given to residents.''

Responding, John Connelly said the digger outside of Boots was in relation to an Eircom chamber. He said the council was putting in a pedestrian crossing at Roselawn and the works on O'Moore Street was in relation to the gas networks.

In the next two weeks there will be more road closures as resurfacing work takes place which will happen one side at a time. ''We will be living with that for a couple of weeks'', said Mr Connelly.

Director of Services, Tom Shanahan acknowledge the ''forbearance and cooperation of everybody.'' He said the launch of National Spring Clean Week will take place from O'Connor Square.