31/08/2021

First president of new Midlands university confirmed by Minister

First president of new Midlands university confirmed by Minister

Athlone IT forms part of the new university

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has today designated Professor Vincent Cunnane to be appointed as the first president of Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.

Professor Cunnane is the outgoing President of Limerick Institute of Technology, and will take up the role in the new Technological University on its establishment on 1 October 2021.

This follows the running of an open competition by the governing bodies of Athlone and Limerick Institutes of Technology and their proposing Professor Cunnane as the successful candidate from a wide field of national and international candidates.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: "I am delighted to designate Professor Cunnane as the first President of Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest. The new technological university will be the third established in the State, and will be a new powerhouse university, driving development and investment across the Midlands and Midwest regions.

“I want to congratulate Professor Cunnane on his appointment. Professor Cunnane has vast experience and will be perfectly positioned to lead the new institution in realising the benefits that technological universities have to offer - education for all, from apprenticeship to doctoral degrees, research-informed teaching and learning, and, crucially, regional development."

Following the open and competitive process run by the governing bodies of Athlone and Limerick Institutes of Technology, Professor Cunnane was chosen as the nominee for the first President of Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.

Professor Cunnane said: "I feel honoured and privileged to become the founding president of Ireland's newest Technological University. I have seen the evolution of the technological sector over the last number of years. To lead this exciting, dynamic and visionary new organisation will be a challenge but one that I very much look forward to with the support of a really talented, enthusiastic and motivated cohort of staff."

Visit www.technologicaluniversities.com for more on the benefits of a TU for regions.

