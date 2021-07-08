Three men killed in N7 car and truck crash

garda tape

Reporter:

Reporter

Three men have died after a fatal road collision on the N7 at Rathcoole late last night.

A car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at around 11.40pm on Wednesday, July 8. The three male occupants of the car all received fatal injuries.
 
The driver of the truck has since been taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The scene of the crash was closed overnight and early this  morning to allow for forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination. However, the N7 inbound between J4 Rathcoole and J3 Citywest has now reopened, although traffic remains extremely heavy on approach from J7 Kill.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified.

