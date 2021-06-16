Criminal Assets Bureau seize car, cash and luxury goods in raids across four counties

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted multiple search operations in four counties on Tuesday morning.

Searches took place at three residential addresses, a mobile home and a business premises in counties Louth, Dublin, Meath and Wexford.

The operation was carried out by CAB officers with assistance from the Customs Dog Unit.

Among the items seized were a Volkswagen Passat, cash totalling €19,000, a Rolex watch, Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags alongside other luxury goods.

Electronic devices and an assortment of documentation was also seized by the CAB.

Gardaí have said that the search operation this morning is a "significant development" in the on-going process of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets that have been accumulated by an individual directly involved in organised crime.

