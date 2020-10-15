Hugely popular fashion store chain closes 12 stores around Ireland

National fashion chain Pamela Scott plans to close 12 of its 24 stores in Ireland, resulting in the possible loss of 104 jobs.

A High Court application has been made to appoint liquidators to the company, who said the closures are in response to changes in retail trading, largely as a result of Covid-19.

The Pamela Scott shops that will close are located at: Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin, Cork City, Limerick Crescent shopping centre, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.

The shops in Kilkenny, Clonmel, Mullingar, Castlebar, Waterford, Newbridge, Wexford, Ennis, Letterkenny, Middleton, Athlone and Navan will stay open.

The company's online business, pamelascott.com, will also be unaffected.